Columbia County Chamber encourages public to shop local this weekend

City government leaders, Chamber members and small business owners spoke out in support of the small businesses in our local area. Each person gave their perspective on why locally owned, small businesses are good for our community. Roxanne Whitaker, the Mayor of Harlem, said, “You have to realize that this is the heartbeat of your community. These are the people that are not only living in the community, but have also taken a chance to open up a business to support your community. What better way to show your support than to walk in and buy something?” She was followed by Judy Moody, with Cudos2U. Moody said, “(Small businesses) do support a lot of jobs in this area, so it’s really important that we bring the community together to shop small on Saturday.”