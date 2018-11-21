Be safe when frying your Thanksgiving bird

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - While families are getting prepared for Thanksgiving day, Augusta first responders are getting prepared for some of the results of the festivities.
Every year, Doctors Hospital sees patients burned from hot oil. This year, Joesph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital along with Augusta Fire demonstrated the wrong way to fry a turkey. Doctor’s Hospital says It’s important to make sure the turkey is completely defrosted if not it will explode and greases will pop out.
Here are a few turkey fryer saftey tips from Fred Mullins, who is the Medical Director of the Joesph M. Still Burn Center.
- Place fryer on a flat surface.
- Set the fryer up at least 10 feet away from your home.
- Keep children and pets away from fryer.
- Avoid alcohol consumption.
If a person accidentally gets burned Dr.Mullins has some advice. “One thing you don’t do and its commonly done is put it in ice. Ice can actually cause a deeper burn because it can creates frost bite. So you want to do it in lukewarm water. And what you can do is get a rag in lukewarm water put it over the area and it will sooth it.”
If the burn is bad and you experience extreme discomfort, Dr. Mullins says to go to the emergency room.
