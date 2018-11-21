Augusta Leaders honor District 5 Commissioner Andrew Jefferson by giving family special plaque

By Shaquille Lord | November 20, 2018 at 10:33 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:33 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County Commission met on Tuesday to discuss several items.

Before those discussions, they spent the first 30 minutes honoring their former colleague, District 5 Commissioner Andrew Jefferson. A tribute is growing at the desk of Commissioner Jefferson.

He passed away unexpectedly several weeks ago due to a heart attack. His family was in attendance including his wife. They were given a special plaque from city leaders in honor of him.

Commissioners shared their fondest memories of the District 5 Commissioner.

“He was always a person with a warm smile, a kind word and just a happy jolly spirit,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“He was a quiet man most of the time. But when he said something people listened because it made sense what he said,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

There will be a special election next year to fill the now open seat of District 5.

