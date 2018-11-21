Augusta Leaders approve 2019 budget; Sheriff’s Office receives funding to pay department

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta - Richmond County Commissioners have approved next year’s budget.
It didn’t come without some departments asking for more funding, especially the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard Roundtree was in attendance on Tuesday.
He’s been advocating for better pay for his deputies for six years. He says his department was losing quality officers who went to surrounding counties to get better money.
He says now his department can offer competitive wages .
“When we first started and I took office, the starting pay for deputies in this area was $33,000. Now we’re close to $40,000 in six years. For the amount of work they dp, is that anywhere close to the amount of compensation they deserve, absolutely not. But it makes us competitive,” says Sheriff Roundtree.
The Sheriff will be get more than $650,000 to for raises and starting pay.
