Two vehicles involved in early morning crash in Aiken

AIKEN (WFXG) - On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Silver Bluff emergency responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash.
The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday off of Storm Branch Road along Silver Bluff Road.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there were injuries and a possible fatality. First responders cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.
FOX 54 will update this story as more information becomes available.
