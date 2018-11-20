Two vehicles involved in early morning crash in Aiken

Two vehicles involved in early morning crash in Aiken
On November 20, 2018, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Silver Bluff emergency responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash. The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday off of Storm Branch Road along Silver Bluff Road.
By Pierce Legeion | November 20, 2018 at 9:07 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 9:07 AM

AIKEN (WFXG) - On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Silver Bluff emergency responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash.

The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday off of Storm Branch Road along Silver Bluff Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there were injuries and a possible fatality. First responders cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.

FOX 54 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.