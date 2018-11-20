Still no suspect in Columbia County School Threat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - In the days following social media threats that had three counties on alert, only one county has made any arrests. Both Burke and Columbia Counties do not have an update on suspects at this time. Columbia County investigators say that’s because they are having a hard time finding the origin of the post.
Tom Digsby, Staff Sergeant Investigator with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said, “We’re still looking to find out who was the original source of that threat.” Digsby said that student’s actions after seeing the post is what has made this so difficult for the sheriff’s office. He said, “When kids share (the posts), and they share them and share them so much, it makes it hard to trace back to the source.”
He said that even though it is taking some time, the sheriff’s office usually finds the source of threats. He added that if students would call 911 instead of hitting the share button, everything would be sped up. “The sooner we get in on the process, the sooner someone gets on the phone and calls us, and the quicker we can resolve these things.”
While they continue to search for the person who made the threat, investigators urge anyone with any information to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-1042.
