Shoppers spend freely heading into the holidays

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants — to increase as much as 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $720.89 billion. The sales growth marks a slowdown from last year's 5.3 percent, which was the largest gain since 2010. But the figure is still healthy and is the latest indication that the retail industry is far from an apocalypse that some feared only a year ago and a half ago. The growth forecast, which includes online sales, is slower than the average annual increase of 3.9 percent over the past five years.