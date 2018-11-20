Hwy 23 in Burke County closed after crash

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A crash in Burke County has a portion of Hwy. 23 closed.
According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Hwy. 23 at Hwy 80 and involved a tractor trailer carrying 55,000 lbs. of break parts and an SUV. Four people are reportedly injured and have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Georgia State Patrol and GA DOT are on their way to the scene.
The intersection of Hwy. 23 and Hwy. 80 will be closed until further notice. Please avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.