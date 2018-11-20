Cold front moves in Tuesday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry overnight with cloud cover increasing into our Tuesday morning. There will be areas of patchy fog with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers to move across the CSRA during the morning associated with the cold front moving in. Otherwise, we will be mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s. Cloud cover decreases during the afternoon into the evening with cooler air filtering in. Wednesday will be another good traveling day ahead of Thanksgiving. The morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s and highs only topping out near 60 degrees. Thanksgiving will be dry and cool with highs once again near 60 degrees. Black Friday shoppers, be aware of rain moving in late Friday into Saturday. Sunday looks drier, making for the better of the two travel days on the weekend after Thanksgiving. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton