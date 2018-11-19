Sunny skies and mild temperatures expected this afternoon

(WFXG) -An approaching cold front will move into the Upstate tonight and reach the forecast area around daybreak Tuesday. The best dynamics will remain north of the area so have continued with a dry forecast.
The cold front will reach the coast by early afternoon with high pressure along with colder and drier air returning to the region for Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday then cool to the 50s Wednesday. Nighttime lows will be near 50 Monday night then in the 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
