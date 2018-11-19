Patchy fog developing overnight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Patchy fog is already developing across the CSRA this evening and will continue to become denser overnight into the early morning hours. Temperatures will bottom out near 50 degrees at sunrise, with patchy fog still around during our morning commute. High temperatures make it up to the mid to upper 60s. with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Dry weather extends into Tuesday as well with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows near 40 degrees. Wednesday will be dominated by sunshine with highs only near 60 degrees. We will have great travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving, but rain moves in late Friday into Saturday. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton