Mostly sunny and mild temps most of this week.

(WFXG) -This will be a busy week in the weather department. Most of this week we will be Mostly Sunny and mild. Today, the disturbance will move northward away from the region as the next weak cold front approaches from the west.
The cold front with limited moisture will cross the region early Tuesday. Travel day Wednesday looks pretty good with sunshine and mild temperatures. Thanksgiving Day Partly cloudy and mild during the afternoon. High pressure will dominate during the middle of the week with unsettled weather returning next weekend.
