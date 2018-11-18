Touch-a-Truck event held at Cedar Creek Church for people with special needs

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - When an emergency happens, it’s important that things go as smoothly as they can to get you the help you need. There are certain things people with special needs require.
Saturday, people got to have a positive first exposure with emergency services - before an emergency happens. The sensory-sensitive event was held at Cedar Creek Church in Aiken.
“Maybe sounds are a problem for them, certain ways to be touched, they don’t like to be looked in the eyes, or something like that. And if you don’t address those issues, even in an emergency, you can cause them permanent scaring to where they will forever think that the police officers, they don’t understand or they’re afraid of them. And we want them to be able to interact with us in an emergency," explained Lt. Amber Woodward with Aiken County EMS.
Lt. Woodward said This event was inspired by her child - and she hopes to make it an annual event. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County EMS, a bloodhound team and more had stations there.
