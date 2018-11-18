Touch-a-Truck event held at Cedar Creek Church for people with special needs

“Maybe sounds are a problem for them, certain ways to be touched, they don’t like to be looked in the eyes, or something like that. And if you don’t address those issues, even in an emergency, you can cause them permanent scaring to where they will forever think that the police officers, they don’t understand or they’re afraid of them. And we want them to be able to interact with us in an emergency," explained Lt. Amber Woodward with Aiken County EMS.