Pit Bull Motorcycle Club gives back with Thanksgiving Dinner in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Pit Bull Motorcycle Club of Aiken, South Carolina gives back to the community through various initiatives.
Sunday, for the 9th year, they fed people at the Aiken Housing Authority a Thanksgiving meal.
Members of the nonprofit say they wanted to provide a calm, relaxing atmosphere - where people could enjoy themselves.
“This is just one of the main events because, during the holiday season, a lot of people, you know, their families forgot about them. If not forgot about them, they’re just pushed to the side. So we want to let them know that we’re here, and that we care and that we celebrate them," said Stevie Harrison, Vice President of the motorcycle club.
The bike club’s members consist of professionals from across the Aiken Community - from public safety to entrepreneurs. They said their goal is to fill the gap for the younger generation and show them how to give from the heart.
