Man dead after single car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A 53-year-old man is dead after being involved in a single car crash in Aiken according to the Coroner.
Time Carlton says Thomas Sammons Jr of Windsor struck a fence and several trees on Wrights Mill Road during the crash on Saturday evening.
He was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A toxicology report is pending.
South Carolina Highway Patrol & the Coroner’s Officer are investigating the crash
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.