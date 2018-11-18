Ex-Boise State RB Jack Fields Jr.'s former classmate reacts to deadly shooting

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A routine call to the Residence Inn took a deadly turn Thursday night.
“I mean, any time a life is lost, it’s tragic," Richmond County Sheriff Roundtree said at a news conference Friday.
An altercation between deputy Stephan Psillos and former Boise State running back Jack Fields Jr. left the sheriff’s deputy, hospitalized with stab wounds.
"So, now you think about the families of these deputies. When they send them out, especially coming up this holiday season. You’ve got small children wondering ‘is this the last time I’m going to see my loved one?’
But it’s the death of the former football standout that doesn’t sit well with Kevin Milliken, who took P.E. with Fields at Boise State in 2015.
“What I knew of him, he was kind of a soft spoken, good-natured type of guy, so it’s kind of shocking.”
Milliken describes Fields as Low key, competitive, nice. He said the stabbing incident sounds out of character for his former classmate.
“I almost wonder if mental health comes into play. It’s just, you know it’s just hard to wrap your mind around a situation like that, in general," Milliken said.
Some of Fields' former teammates took to Twitter, wondering the same thing.
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said from everything he’s seen, it appears Deputy Psillos followed protocol.
“That’s why training is important, because if you do it right, you can go home every night,” he said in Friday’s news conference.
The sheriff said he plans to talk to his younger deputies about how to prepare for any call and how important their decision-making is in every case.
Fields' body was sent to the GBI in Atlanta for an autopsy. We checked with the coroner - and as of right now, there are no updates.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.