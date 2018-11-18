Chilly start to Sunday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - All dry and cool overnight with a calm weather patterning continuing over the CSRA. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30 to lower 40s, so if you are up early, be sure to dress warm before heading out the door! There will be a few more clouds around tomorrow, but most of the showers will be to our east. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s, making it a perfect day to open the windows or just get outside and enjoy the weather!