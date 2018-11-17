Number of missing hard to peg in deadly California wildfire

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. Northern California officials have struggled to get a handle on the number of missing from the deadliest wildfire in at least a century in the United States. Authorities continue to log hundreds of reports by people who couldn't reach loved ones in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Butte County. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File) (Gillian Flaccus)