Mayor responds to the complaints directed towards Fire Department

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Complaints and allegations of safety issues for firefighters in Augusta didn’t fall on deaf ears. Friday, the Mayor responded to the complaints from the Professional Firefighters Association.
Surrounded by firefighters, city leaders & the fire chief himself.
“Let’s make no mistake about it. We are aware of public conversations and communications that have happened,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.
Mayor Davis says it was time to address the complaints made against the fire department. The Augusta Professional Firefighters Association has filed several complaints including safety concerns for the training of firefighters. Prompting the Mayor to hold a conference.
“I will convene a series of meetings with a small group of commissioners to meet with the Fire EMA leadership and their staff to provide an open forum for honest, respectful dialogue,” he says.
These meetings will start the last week of November. The Mayor says he’s welcoming anyone with concerns. “There should be no fear of reprisal by anyone who wants to raise concerns that they have on how our organization operates.”
“This government and the city of Augusta we stand behind our team of public safety professionals who every single day suit up whether it be male or female,” says Mayor Davis.
The Mayor did not go into detail on how these meetings will be formatted and what type of action will be taken.
