Suspect granted bond in Hephzibah child shooting death

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Benjamin Goodson, the man arrested after 6-year-old Eugene Ryder Stamey was shot and killed in Hephzibah earlier this month, has been granted $130,000 bond.
The Judge Albert Pickett said he sees this case as a negligent homicide, not 1st-degree murder. “It seems to be terribly, aggravatedly negligent, no doubt about that.”
According to the Prosecution, the other boy that was in the room when Eugene was killed says he cocked the shotgun, said “let’s find out in anything is inside”, and pulled the trigger. The Prosecution asked that no bond be granted.
Eugene’s mother and grandmother were present during Friday’s proceedings. His grandmother ran from the courtroom when the judge granted bond.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.