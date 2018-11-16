Sunshine returns today just in time for the weekend.

(WFXG) -Low pressure will continue lifting farther northeast of the forecast area. High pressure will build into the area in its wake. This dry air mass will dominate over the weekend. Pressure ridge extending from the Gulf coast region into the Carolinas.
Weak surface trough in the Carolina Mountains. Some mid and high-level clouds expected today associated with weak mid-level short wave in southwest flow aloft. Weak cold advection pattern today offset by downslope flow. Guidance temperatures consistent with max temperatures in the mid to upper 50s today. Radiational cooling conditions tonight may result in temperatures near freezing again.
Expect at least patchy frost with light winds. Guidance temperatures suggest dew points will recover tonight but not certain and guidance temps may be too warm. Stayed on the cooler side of the consensus.
