Stormy Daniels says she’ll fire Michael Avenatti if domestic violence allegations are true

(CNN) – Attorney Michael Avenatti may lose his best-known client if domestic violence allegations against him turn out to be true.
Avenatti’s most recognized client, porn star Stormy Daniels, spoke for the first time publicly about the serious allegations against Avenatti at a debate society in Oxford.
“I will say that right now they are just allegations and I am going to reserve judgment and I hope that everyone does,” she said. “Trust me, I know what it feels like to be on the other end of that, until all the details are discovered.”
But if the allegations are true, she said she’ll definitely be seeking a new attorney.
Avenatti is known for verbally and legally attacking President Donald Trump on Daniels’ behalf.
He also went after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process by representing Julie Swetnick, a woman who accused Kavanaugh of being at drunken parties where gang rapes occurred when they were young – allegations that Kavanaugh strongly denied.
Avenatti is now asking the public to believe him as he faces the allegations of domestic violence.
Los Angeles Police arrested Avenatti Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The arrest indicates police believed there was evidence of physical violence in the case.
Avenatti was booked, posted $50,000 bail, then spoke to reporters.
"I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman,” he said. “I have been an advocate for women's rights my entire career and I'm going to continue to be an advocate. I'm not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing."
Avenatti told CNN he’s confident he will be fully exonerated.
Police have not named his accuser. But Avenatti’s ex-wife and his estranged wife, whom he is currently divorcing, both came to his defense, making it clear that neither of them is the accuser.
His estranged wife’s attorney said: “My client states that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael, and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone.”
In an odd twist, Surefire Intelligence, a company with ties to right-wing writer Jacob Wohl, seemed to take credit for Avenatti’s arrest, tweeting: “Surefire Intelligence strikes again.”
Surefire Intelligence is the same company that Wohl used in a failed attempt to embroil special counsel Robert Mueller in a sexual assault case, which Mueller reported to the FBI.
But in this case, Avenatti seemed to latch on to the idea that Wohl was behind the arrest, tweeting: “First Mueller and now me. When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire.”
