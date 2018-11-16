Richmond County man, arrested for elderly fraud, granted bond

Brian Christopher Bold
November 16, 2018 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 12:02 PM

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - A man, arrested on several fraud charges against a 65 year-old woman, was granted bond in court Friday.

Brian Bold was granted a $140,000 bond on the condition that he has zero contact with the alleged victim, including no contact with adult protective services.

The court has ordered a protective hold on any cash in Bold’s possession, telling him he also cannot sell any of his possessions, as any of this may have been acquired as a result of the reported crime.

Bold also cannot be in possession of a firearm, per the bond conditions.

