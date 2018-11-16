Lovepup Family Fest at Steed’s Dairy

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Ten shelters and rescues from across the CSRA will be at Steed’s Dairy tomorrow for Love pup family fest Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Lovepup organization based out of Arizona is dedicated to helping furry friends find their forever homes. iHeartmedia personality Blaine made it her mission to get Lovepup to come to our area. And they are so excited to be making a local impact here.
“We are so totally blessed and so excited that our little foundation, we look a lot bigger than we are, our small foundation is having such a big impact. We are able to travel the country now and help dogs get adopted in markets besides our own,' says Jenni Pollack, Executive Director Lovepup Foundation.
The event is from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the afternoon. There will be food, vendors, live music, and things for kids to enjoy like pony rides. It is a free event, but pony rides and other things are not free. Wristbands for kids to participate in those things at $5. Food vendors cost money, and adopting animals is probably a cost as well.
Here is a list of the shelters/rescues that will be there:
- Southern Souls Rescue
- Team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue
- Best Buddies Rescue Inc.
- SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare
- Washington Wilkes DAWGS
- Hands to Paws
- Columbia County Animal Rescue
- CSRA Forgotten Souls Rescue
- Girard Lifesaver Rescue
- LC Paws
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.