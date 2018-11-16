The Latest: Pence cites progress on N. Korea but more needed

In this undated photo released Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, listens to a military official as he inspects a weapon testing at the Academy of National Defense Science, North Korea. Kim observed the successful test of a "newly developed high-tech tactical" weapon, the nation's state media reported Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, though it didn't describe what sort of weapon it was. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (AP)