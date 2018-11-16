Family of man found dead on Taliaferro County train tracks wants answers

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Sylvester Stewart’s body was found on top of the train tracks in Taliaferro County on October 4, 2018.
“We also know that there’s a history of folks putting our folks on tracks to cover their own tracks," said family spokesperson, Marcus Coleman.
His family has had questions since he was found. They told FOX 54 they haven’t heard an update on Stewart’s autopsy.
“The main point of this story right now is ‘was Sylvester hit by the train?,” Coleman said.
In a news conference Thursday evening, Coleman said the last time Stewart was seen alive, he was running from police, accused of indecent exposure. His truck was found the next day - and the family said - his body was found nine hours later - a mile away.
The family claims they were not notified about Stewart’s death in a timely manner and said there are inconsistencies with the investigation.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge Pat Morgan said, “We listened to those concerns, we gave them some details about what we could with the case”
Investigators are still following leads. More work can be done with a complete autopsy. The family agrees and is willing to exhume Stewart's body for more details.
“Right now, we’re still in that time frame of trying to locate and see where he was and what his steps were from the time he left Greene County to when he was discovered in Taliaferro County," Morgan said.
Investigators said without the cause and manner of death, there’s not enough info to determine whether foul play was involved. They believe the train hit him but cannot be sure until the autopsy is fully completed. The family realizes that Stewart was running from the law. However, they say that doesn’t mean his case should not be fully investigated.
“We’re not condoning any of the wrongdoing that Sylvester is allegedly responsible for, but wrongdoing doesn’t mean that you’re found lifeless on top of a railroad track," Coleman said.
