Commission looking to cut other department positions to fund Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Budget season is winding down in Augusta. Commissioners are expected to vote on the final budget next week. However, the Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure his department sees a fair raise in salaries.
As City leaders are looking to balance the books for next year, some departments will not see the additions it wanted in order to satisfy the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
“I look at a program manager for $70,500. Deputy Director for another $90,000,” says District 8 Commissioner, Wayne Guilfoyle.
The Sheriff is looking for $340,000 to pay for new positions and add to his department.
Commissioners are debating which positions to cut from the recommendations by the City Administrator. That includes decreasing library funds & eliminating proposed positions from Parks & Recreation. “Instead of adding the new positions for those, we’ve been doing alright without those,” says District 10 Commissioner, John Clarke.
“To be truthful the Sheriff has been trying to survive with the positions he has,” says Commissioner Guilfoyle.
This has been a long battle dating back to last year. The Sheriff initially requested around $2.3 million to pay his deputies a competitive wage. He settled for less money in hopes of getting the rest this year. With just days before a final vote, it’s clear that several positions will get cut to pay for these increases it’s a matter of exactly how many
“I feel confident the sheriff is going to be satisfied with the budget we come up with. We have got to take care of our law enforcement,” says Commissioner Clarke.
Thursday was expected to be the last budget meeting but commissioners have until Friday to decide if they need another session on Monday.
