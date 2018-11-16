UPDATE: No robbery at Wells Fargo, scammer at work

By J. Bryan Randall | November 16, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 4:07 PM

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - What was originally reported as a bank robbery in Martinez has turned out to be a scam.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wells Fargo on the corner of S. Belair Rd. and Columbia Rd. for what was initially reported as a robbery. Deputies tell FOX 54 that the situation was not a robbery, but a person trying to scam the bank.

Details are limited at this time. FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update when more information is available.

