UPDATE: No robbery at Wells Fargo, scammer at work

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - What was originally reported as a bank robbery in Martinez has turned out to be a scam.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wells Fargo on the corner of S. Belair Rd. and Columbia Rd. for what was initially reported as a robbery. Deputies tell FOX 54 that the situation was not a robbery, but a person trying to scam the bank.
Details are limited at this time. FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update when more information is available.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.