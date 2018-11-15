Threats made against Burke County schools

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - In a day marked by threats against public schools in the CSRA, more threats came in late in the day. This time, Burke County was the target.
According to a Facebook post made by Burke County Schools, Burke County High School and Middle School received non-credible threats by phone late in the afternoon. As a precaution, both schools were placed on soft lockdown. All other county schools were placed on lockdown as well.
Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office patrolled the schools for the last hour of the school day and are following up on the threats.
