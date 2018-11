The Columbia County School District is aware of a social media post created with the intent to disrupt three of our high schools, to include: Evans High, Grovetown High and Lakeside High. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is actively investigating the social media message. Sadly, people are choosing to use social media to cause unrest, fear and disruption. As always, safety is a number one priority and we always act in an abundance of precaution. Anyone with information related to this or any social media posts seeking to disrupt are encouraged to alert law enforcement or call our anonymous tip hotline at (706) 541-3600.

Abbigail Remkus, Columbia County Schools