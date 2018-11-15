Richmond County Schools: Threat made at Butler High School and Academy of Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is sending out a warning about a threat made on social media regarding Butler High School and the Academy of Richmond County.
The school system says they’ve ramped up security at both schools, and that they’re not allowing parents to pick up their children as they investigate.
Here what the school system said in a statement:
“We are aware of a threat made on social media this morning toward Butler High School and the Academy of Richmond County. The RCBOE Police are currently investigating the threat and additional School Resource Officers have been dispatched to the schools which are operating under Public Safety Alert. During the course of the investigation and Public Safety Alert, parents/guardians will be unable to pick up students at Butler HS and ARC and are asked not to come to the school.”
