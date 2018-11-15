Rain continues throughout the morning, temps on the chilly side

(WFXG) -A lot of rain has fallen in the past several days. The rain will continue through noon today with the winds out of the north 6 to 14 mph. Chance of rain is 90%. Low pressure will track northeast along the SC coast today.
Widespread rain will continue this morning with cold air damming across the region. As the low exits the region later this afternoon, high pressure will build into the forecast area from the west tonight and Friday. Cool and dry conditions are then expected Friday through the weekend.
