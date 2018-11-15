ICE head denounces vitriol - and apologizes for tweet

Part of ICE's mission is to make arrests of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, which has made it a symbol of President Donald Trump's hardline policies. Trump did away with an Obama-era policy prioritizing dangerous criminals for removal. ICE officials say they still have the same priorities — arrests of migrants with a criminal history rose 50 percent during the 2018 budget year, and some 900,000 pounds of narcotics were seized. He said the agency arrested 11,000 known or suspected gang members and removed 6,000.