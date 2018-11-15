Bus to Nowhere: More than 600 kids in CSRA school systems are homeless

“I know that our numbers are higher, that concerns me," says Sherida Stroman who is the Lead Student Service Worker for Aiken County Public Schools. Stroman says there are students who walk the tough road alone without any family. “Not all students leave home because they are delinquent and they don’t want to abide by the rules. There are a lot of dynamics that go on in families that sometimes you are not privy to . .you just don’t know.”