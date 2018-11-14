Woman ‘pushed, punched, and choked’ McDonald’s employee over ketchup, police say

(RNN) – Police in California are looking for a woman caught on surveillance video attacking a McDonald’s employee, apparently over ketchup.
In footage released by police in Santa Ana, CA, in Orange County, a woman can be seen pulling at the employee from behind.
Their altercation then spills over toward the drive-thru window, as she appears to try to choke the employee.
A man who appears to be with her then comes in through the kitchen to lead her out.
In a release, police said she’d come in through the employee entrance in the back, asking for ketchup.
“When the store manager said she could not be in the building, the suspect became combative,” the release said.
It added that she “pushed, punched, and choked the victim.”
They are encouraging anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to contact authorities.
