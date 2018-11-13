Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders of Pike Co., OH family

PIKE COUNTY, OH. (FOX19) - More than two years after a Pike County family was slaughtered in their homes, police have arrested six members of the same family in connection with the massacre.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally wounded near Piketon, after police said they were shot execution-style on April 22, 2016.
On Tuesday, agents arrested five members of the Wagner family along with the wife’s mother in connection with the case.
Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect of Ohio Mike DeWine, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader and Pike County Prosecutor Robert Junk announced the arrest of of George "Billy” Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26.
In a press conference Tuesday evening, DeWine announced police had also arrested Billy Wagner’s mother Fredericka Wagner and Angela’s mother Rita Newcomb for covering up the crime.
Billy Wagner was arrested in Lexington, the other members of the family were arrested in Ohio.
Complex Investigation
The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in hundreds of tips and people interviewed and dozens of search warrants.
In April 2016, family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley were all shot in the head -- most several times -- according to autopsy records released in September.
Christopher Rhoden was among the first killed and was awake when he was confronted by at least one person with a gun, the reports showed.
He was shot a total of 9 times, and at least one bullet went through a door before hitting him, according to reports.
A Family Connection
Last year, authorities announced they were looking for the Wagners and information on them.
Jake Wagner has a young daughter, Sophia, with Hanna Rhoden.
The Wagners were not named as suspects or persons of interest at the time.
At that point, they lived in Kenai, Alaska.
The news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office was unusual and explicit:
“Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.”
The Wagners moved back to the area over the summer, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
Continued Searches
In August, two properties were searched in connection with the slayings: one in Pike County and another in Scioto County.
Authorities never explained why the properties were searched or said what, if anything, they seized, or what led them to have enough probable cause for search warrants.
The searches took place over several hours during the afternoon and evening of Aug. 16 under heavy law enforcement presence that included SWAT teams.
Agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and deputies from Pike and Scioto counties were involved.
After, a spokesman for the AG’s office would only say the case remained under investigation and no arrests were made.
