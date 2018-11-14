Thornton's 400th goal lifts Sharks past Predators 5-4

NOTES: Predators C Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) didn't play and is day to day. Grimaldi took his spot in the lineup. ... Sharks D Erik Karlsson and C Tomas Hertl both reached milestones on Pavelski's first-period goal. Karlsson's assist was his 400th, and Hertl's his 100th. Hertl left in the second period with a lower-body injury. ... San Jose held the Predators scoreless on three power plays. The Sharks have allowed only two goals on 42 power plays over their last 15 games going back to Oct. 11. ... The Sharks have given up three or more goals in 10 of their past 11 games.