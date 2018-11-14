Richmond County Superintendent addresses school bus concerns, new issues arise

“I wasted gas and time just coming here,” said Jamila Ameen, former Richmond County school bus driver. Ameen said she came to the school board meeting to voice concerns she still has about the condition of the school buses. She said, “These buses break down daily. There are drivers stranded daily. This is not news to me. I don’t even let my son ride the bus." These issues go back years, she said. She added that Dr. Pringle is aware of all of them. “She is aware of the problems with the buses. She is fully aware since two years ago, when I used to be an employee here.”