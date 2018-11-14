Mother arrested, boyfriend still sought in Hephzibah child cruelty case

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - A Hephzibah mother has been arrested and her boyfriend is still being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for child cruelty.
At around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, deputies were called to an Augusta hospital by DFACS for reports of an assault and an injured child. Deputies spoke with nurses, who them they were concerned because a young girl was brought in with a broken leg and bruises on her neck and bottom. One nurse told deputies the girl had new and old bruises in various stages of healing.
The mother, 23-year-old Michaela O’Grady, told deputies her daughter was playing rough with her sister and fell of the bed the day before, injuring her leg. She says she wasn’t home when the girl was injured. She had left the children home with her live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Nathan Stephen Melton.
O’Grady was taken to the sheriff’s office for further questioning, where she admitted to lying about how her daughter was injured. She confessed to deputies that Melton called her the night before while she was at work and told her he had punished the girls, one for not listening to him and the other for urinating on herself. She also says he picked one of the girls up by the ankle. She says one of the girls complained about her leg hurting the next morning and she took her to a doctor, who informer her the girl’s leg was injured. She then took the girl to the emergency room.
Melton is still being sought by deputies. He’s wanted for 1st-degree cruelty to children. He’s 6-feet-tall and around 230 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s believed to be in the Martinez or Warrenton areas and may be driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with GA tag #RJW3182.
If you’ve seen Melton or know where he is, please contact any on-duty violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
