Mother arrested, boyfriend still sought in Hephzibah child cruelty case

O’Grady was taken to the sheriff’s office for further questioning, where she admitted to lying about how her daughter was injured. She confessed to deputies that Melton called her the night before while she was at work and told her he had punished the girls, one for not listening to him and the other for urinating on herself. She also says he picked one of the girls up by the ankle. She says one of the girls complained about her leg hurting the next morning and she took her to a doctor, who informer her the girl’s leg was injured. She then took the girl to the emergency room.