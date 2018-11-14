H54K: Augusta 17 year-old helps create 3D printed instruments

Richmond County, GA (WFXG) - Every week FOX 54 celebrates the best of what our future has in store – our children.
Kevin Wang, a 12th grade student at Davidson school of Fine arts, has found a way to use technology to create art in a unique way. He’s this week’s “High 5 4 Kids” honoree.
You might already have an image in your mind when you think of a violin, but Kevin Wang has reimagined it. The 17 year-old helped create a variety of 3D printed instruments after winning a grant at a hackathon.
“The goal in general was to make people more aware of 3D printing by linking it with music, and also showcasing it to various students by having them perform,” Wang said.
He said 3D printing offers solutions – like provide support for a person with a longer neck, thereby widening the scope of people who might be interested in making music.
“3D printing is the promise of customizability for every person as long as they know the software,” Wang said.
“Kevin is amazing,” his orchestra instructor, Laura Tomlin, said. “He will set his mind to learning something, and learn everything there is to learn about it, and then take it to the next level. He did that with the violin. He’s actually a pianist and about a year and a half ago he said ‘I want to learn the violin,’ so he started on his own in the spring, and then by fall he was in orchestra.”
Linking his love for art, design and engineering on his learning journey, Wang said he’s grateful for all those who’ve invested in him.
“I would like to think Bill Gray, and David Gray, and the clubhouse, and the people at my school who have supported me with this - because no engineer works alone,” he said.
“Sky’s the limit for him, I think. He’s a brilliant kid,” Tomlin said.
