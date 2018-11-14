Gun found in Chukker Creek Elementary student’s backpack

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A Chukker Creek Elementary School student was found with a handgun in his backpack Wednesday morning.
According to a statement from Aiken County Public Schools, several students reported to their bus driver that the student had a gun in his bag. The driver alerted school administrators, who immediately addressed the situation with the student and others who’d reported it.
The 6-year-old student was taken to the school’s front office. A search of the boy’s backpack did produce the gun. Law enforcement was called and responded quickly to the school. The student was kept under supervision of officers and school administrators until he was removed from the campus.
The school notified parents as quickly as possible.
