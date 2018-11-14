Gun found in Chukker Creek Elementary student’s backpack

We certainly understand how concerning this is to our school community. At Chukker Creek Elementary today, we are maintaining as regular a schedule as possible, keeping our students focused on learning, while addressing the needs of students with the support of their school counselor and additional staff. The school followed appropriate procedures with the full support of Aiken’s Department of Public Safety and appropriate disciplinary actions consistent with our Code of Student Conduct will ensue. We have appreciated the patience of the school community as we worked with law enforcement throughout their investigation. There is no greater responsibility for our schools and district than the safety of students and staff. We are grateful for the students that reported their concerns, and for the swift actions taken by all responding adults, including the school bus driver, school administration and the Aiken Department of Public Safety, to secure the child in a safe and efficient manner.

Mike Rosier, Aiken County Public Schools Director of Communications