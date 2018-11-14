Gun found in Chukker Creek Elementary student’s backpack

Gun found in Chukker Creek Elementary student’s backpack
(Lowrey, Erin)
By J. Bryan Randall | November 14, 2018 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 1:59 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A Chukker Creek Elementary School student was found with a handgun in his backpack Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from Aiken County Public Schools, several students reported to their bus driver that the student had a gun in his bag. The driver alerted school administrators, who immediately addressed the situation with the student and others who’d reported it.

The 6-year-old student was taken to the school’s front office. A search of the boy’s backpack did produce the gun. Law enforcement was called and responded quickly to the school. The student was kept under supervision of officers and school administrators until he was removed from the campus.

The school notified parents as quickly as possible.

We certainly understand how concerning this is to our school community. At Chukker Creek Elementary today, we are maintaining as regular a schedule as possible, keeping our students focused on learning, while addressing the needs of students with the support of their school counselor and additional staff. The school followed appropriate procedures with the full support of Aiken’s Department of Public Safety and appropriate disciplinary actions consistent with our Code of Student Conduct will ensue. We have appreciated the patience of the school community as we worked with law enforcement throughout their investigation. There is no greater responsibility for our schools and district than the safety of students and staff. We are grateful for the students that reported their concerns, and for the swift actions taken by all responding adults, including the school bus driver, school administration and the Aiken Department of Public Safety, to secure the child in a safe and efficient manner.
Mike Rosier, Aiken County Public Schools Director of Communications

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.