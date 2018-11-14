Georgia election uncertainty lingers amid legal wrangling

Sen. Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta) is arrested by capitol police during a protest over election ballot counts in the rotunda of the state capitol building Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)
By KATE BRUMBACK and BILL BARROW | November 14, 2018 at 12:08 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 2:33 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — After two federal court rulings and a flurry of legal filings over a 24-hour period, uncertainty still hangs over Georgia's midterm elections, including the still undecided race for governor.

Unofficial results give Republican Brian Kemp a slim majority. But Democrat Stacey Abrams maintains that enough uncounted absentee, mail-in and provisional ballots remain to force a Dec. 4 runoff and keep alive her bid to become the first black woman in American history to be elected governor of a state.

In the week since voters went to the polls, arguments over certain provisional and absentee ballots have been presented before several different judges in federal court.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Candice Broce says all but 16 of the state's 159 counties had certified their results by Tuesday evening.

