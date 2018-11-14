Columbia County Republican Women’s Club hands out Constitutions at Columbia County elementary schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Students at 4 elementary schools in Columbia County were given mini-Constitutions by members of the Columbia County Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
The club members were out in the community from 8:30 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m. The group traveled to Brookwood Elementary School, Westmont Elementary School, Evans Elementary School and Martinez Elementary School. They focused primarily on students in the fourth grade.
