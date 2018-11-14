Columbia County Republican Women’s Club hands out Constitutions at Columbia County elementary schools

Columbia County Republican Women’s Club hands out Constitutions at Columbia County elementary schools
Columbia County Republican Women’s Club hands out constitutions at Columbia County elementary schools (Lex Juarez)
By Lex Juarez | November 14, 2018 at 5:07 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Students at 4 elementary schools in Columbia County were given mini-Constitutions by members of the Columbia County Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The club members were out in the community from 8:30 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m. The group traveled to Brookwood Elementary School, Westmont Elementary School, Evans Elementary School and Martinez Elementary School. They focused primarily on students in the fourth grade.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.