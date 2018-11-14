Augusta - Richmond County Leaders looking to improve the maintenance for its cemeteries

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Richmond Parks and Recreation Director is requesting more money to maintain some cemeteries in the city. Several of the cemeteries the city maintains have weeds growing by the tombstones and overgrown grass. Glenn Parker says money is not currently in the budget to keep up with it. One commissioner agrees with the director’s request for more money.
“This body needs to put something in place that will make sure the finances and employees are there to take care of those areas,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.
The budget for the cemetery upkeep hasn’t been adjusted since 1996. It will appear again on the agenda in the next couple of weeks.
