Veterans Day across the CSRA

(WFXG) - Programs were held all over the CSRA to honor Veterans Day on Monday, Nov, 12. This year, the celebrations each had slightly different approaches to the holiday.
It was the 100th anniversary of the origin of Veterans Day. One of the veterans who stays at the Georgia War Veterans Center, David Gardiner, shared the birthday with the holiday. As part of the celebration there, he was honored, and when it was over, he and his family celebrated upstairs with birthday cake. Gardiner’s son, Cliff, said, “It’s just a piece of luck, I suppose, that has him in the camera lens. There are other people here who have served very honorably and as I said, perhaps very heroically.” Gardiner said he never knew of his father’s accomplishments until recently. He said, “It just reinforces my sense of the humility that so many members of his generation are characterized by.” When asked the secret to living 100 years, David Gardiner said, “Get up and eat breakfast every morning.”
Over in North Augusta, a Veteran’s Day Celebration was put on by the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post 71 with the American Legion. The program brought together many people from the community. Members of the Fox Creek High School band and chorus performed throughout the ceremony, and members of the North Augusta High School NJROTC Drill Team also performed. Lieutenant Colonel Michael L. Smith with the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade gave the keynote address, in which he discussed what it means to be a veteran in today’s time.
At the same time as the North Augusta program, the Marine Corps League held their annual Veterans Day celebration in Aiken. This year, it was held at Millbrook Baptist Church in the gymnasium, due to the weather. For the first time, a woman was asked to deliver the keynote address. Linda Caldwell served as a captain in the Army Nurse Corps during Vietnam and said she was honored to speak. She said, “The main takeaway I hope people got from my story is that women can be veterans too, and not to assume that there aren’t women serving. There are 43,000 women veterans in the state of South Carolina alone.” Caldwell said that it is estimated that 20% of all veterans will be women by 2045. Lawrence Frelin, Commandant for the James L. Hammond Detachment #939, said, “She obviously brought out a totally new perspective than what we’ve had in the past, and I’m thankful for it. She was really good, articulate and she really shared what it meant to be a young lady, nurse in the Army in the kind of situation that she found herself in.”
