Veterans Day across the CSRA

At the same time as the North Augusta program, the Marine Corps League held their annual Veterans Day celebration in Aiken. This year, it was held at Millbrook Baptist Church in the gymnasium, due to the weather. For the first time, a woman was asked to deliver the keynote address. Linda Caldwell served as a captain in the Army Nurse Corps during Vietnam and said she was honored to speak. She said, “The main takeaway I hope people got from my story is that women can be veterans too, and not to assume that there aren’t women serving. There are 43,000 women veterans in the state of South Carolina alone.” Caldwell said that it is estimated that 20% of all veterans will be women by 2045. Lawrence Frelin, Commandant for the James L. Hammond Detachment #939, said, “She obviously brought out a totally new perspective than what we’ve had in the past, and I’m thankful for it. She was really good, articulate and she really shared what it meant to be a young lady, nurse in the Army in the kind of situation that she found herself in.”