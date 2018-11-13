Suspect wanted for stealing cash from Bobby Jones Walmart

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for stealing cash from a checkout lane at a local Walmart.
According to the sheriff’s office, the theft happened Nov. 10 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones. A customer checking out at the store requested $80 in cash back, but forgot the money when he left the store. When he returned, the money was missing and had not been turned in.
The man pictured in this article is suspected of stealing the money. If you have any information about this theft or are able to identify the suspect, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.