Man tells allegedly drunken driver to leave scene of accident, report car stolen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) - The Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating after a driver allegedly fled the scene of an accident after another man told him to, out of fear the driver had been driving under the influence.
A video of the incident, posted to Facebook, shows a limousine driver pull up to a single vehicle crash Thursday night on a Las Vegas highway ramp. A pickup truck appears to have crashed into a guard rail.
The limo driver asks the man and woman who were in the truck if they’re OK, and they say yes. Then, repeatedly asserting his belief the man, who was driving, is drunk, the limo driver tells him to leave the scene.
"Say your car got stolen. You're gonna get a DUI,” said the limo driver in the video.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk says he’s stunned by the advice and the fact the driver of the truck allegedly did exactly what he was told: he left the scene and reported the vehicle stolen.
"It's shocking that someone would roll up on a crash like this, notice someone's impaired and tell them to leave the scene,” Buratczuk said. "Officers could have been doing other things; instead, they were looking for a vehicle that was reported stolen all because someone made a poor choice."
Officers with the NHP responded to the crash early Friday morning, but no one was on scene when they arrived, KVVU reports. They identified the driver of the truck after the man reported the vehicle stolen.
The driver won’t be charged with driving under the influence because officers weren’t able to talk to him or obtain breath or blood samples at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Officers still aren’t sure whether the man was under the influence at the time of the crash, but they say they did find evidence in the truck that would lead to him being impaired.
For the crash, the driver could face charges of hit and run and failing to maintain his travel lane, KVVU reports. For allegedly reporting the truck stolen, he could face charges of felony insurance fraud and filing a false report.
Neither the woman seen in the video nor the limo driver will face charges, authorities say.
While the crash only did physical damage to the freeway and the vehicle, the NHP says it could have been much worse and this kind of behavior is unacceptable.
"We've seen in the valley, especially in the past couple months, how bad DUIs have impacted our roadways as far as deaths and injury crashes, and to hear someone saying that on camera, it’s beyond belief,” Buratczuk said.
Just weeks ago, the NHP partnered with other agencies to enforce penalties for DUI driving, the Review-Journal reports. Authorities have investigated 60 DUIs in a two-week period.
Copyright 2018 KTNV, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.