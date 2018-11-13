In Georgia, a certification deadline and another court fight

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters about a suspected run-off during an election night watch party in Atlanta. For the vast majority of the nation, the 2018 midterm season is over. Yet the fight rages on in Florida and Georgia, two political battlegrounds where the strength of a Trump-era political realignment among voters by culture and class is being put to the test. Abrams hasn’t conceded her race while Andrew Gillum’s contest in Florida is undergoing a recount. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (AP)