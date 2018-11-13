Crash shuts down Hwy. 25 N in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down part of Hwy. 25 in Burke County.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in front of Walmart on Hwy. 25 N. Tuesday morning. The truck was hauling around 40,000 lbs. of fertilizer.
Two lanes are closed and the sheriff’s office expects them to be closed for an extended period of time. If you are driving through the area, please slow down to 20 mph. around the area of the crash.
