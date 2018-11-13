Augusta Technical College is partnering with Unisys to create an apprenticeship program

This program is different than other programs like internships, because it has a guarantee that people are going to learn what they need for the job. With this program, if a student goes to work for Unisys, and they end up not knowing something they should have been taught, they are sent back to Augusta Tech for free to learn what they need to know. Terry Elam, President of Augusta Technical College, said, “Apprenticeship programs are different because you get that practical, hands-on experience, because you work at the company that’s going to employ you.”