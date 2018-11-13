Augusta Technical College is partnering with Unisys to create an apprenticeship program

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Technical College and Unisys announced a new partnership on November 12, as a way to kick off Veterans Day and National Apprenticeship Week. The two are working together to provide a new program that will train workers in our area, and provide career opportunities for veterans.
The program is called The Cyber Security Support Technician Apprenticeship Program. It will serve as a pipeline for students to get academic credit, while training with Unisys as a potential employer. People with both Unisys and Augusta Tech are excited about the new program. Jonathan Goldberger, Vice President and General Manager for Security Solutions Unisys, said, “This is vital. Vital at a foundational level for the success of our security solutions business.”
This program is different than other programs like internships, because it has a guarantee that people are going to learn what they need for the job. With this program, if a student goes to work for Unisys, and they end up not knowing something they should have been taught, they are sent back to Augusta Tech for free to learn what they need to know. Terry Elam, President of Augusta Technical College, said, “Apprenticeship programs are different because you get that practical, hands-on experience, because you work at the company that’s going to employ you.”
